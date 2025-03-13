Chicago Bulls vs Brooklyn Nets Injury Report
The Chicago Bulls are hosting the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night. Chicago has currently won its last three games and will be looking to push their streak to four.
This will be the third and final game of the regular season series between the two teams. Currently, the series is tied 1-1, and the winner of Thursday's game will hold the tiebreaker. The Bulls won the most recent meeting in a blowout that ended in a final score of 128-102. Josh Giddey secured a triple-double with 20 points, 13 rebounds, and 11 assists.
The Bulls are entering the game with six players listed on their injury report: Lonzo Ball, Josh Giddey, Ayo Dosunmu, E.J. Liddell, Emanuel Miller, and Jahmir Young.
Lonzo Ball is DOUBTFUL with a right wrist sprain.
Josh Giddey is DOUBTFUL with a right ankle sprain.
Ayo Dosunmu is out due to left shoulder surgery, E.J. Liddell is out due to his two-way G League contract, Emanuel Miller, and Jahmir Young are also out due to their two-way contracts.
The Nets have five players listed on their injury report: Noah Clowney, Tyson Etienne, Tosan Evbuomwan, De'Anthony Melton, and Dariq Whitehead.
Noah Clowney is questionable with a right ankle sprain, Tyson Etienne is out due to his two-way contract, Tosan Evbuomwan is out due to his two-way contract, De'Anthony Melton is out with a left knee ACL tear, and Dariq Whitehead is out on G League assignment.
The Chicago Bulls and Brooklyn Nets will face off at 8:00 p.m. EST
Related Articles
NBA Fans React to New Chicago Bulls Trade Report
Anthony Edwards Makes NBA History in Timberwolves-Bulls