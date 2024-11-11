Chicago Bulls vs Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report
The Chicago Bulls have their toughest task of the young season ahead of them so far tonight, going against the red-hot Cleveland Cavaliers. Both teams have a combined nine players listed on their injury report, but the Bulls are more depleted.
The Bulls have five players listed on their injury report: Zach LaVine, Lonzo Ball, E.J. Liddell, Adama Sanogo, and DJ Steward. Zach LaVine is probable with a right adductor strain, Lonzo Ball is out with a right wrist sprain, E.J. Liddell is out with a G League two-way, Adama Sanogo is questionable with a G League two-way, and DJ Steward is out with a G League two-way. Josh Giddey and Nikola Vucevic are both listed as available.
The Cleveland Cavaliers have four players listed on their injury report: Max Strus, Emoni Bates, JT Thor, and Luke Travers. Max Strus is out with a right ankle sprain, Emoni Bates is out with a G League two-way, JT Thor is out with a G League two-way, and Luke Travers is out with a G League two-way. Donovan Mitchell is listed as available against the Chicago Bulls.
No one expected it, but the Cleveland Cavaliers currently have a record of 11-0. Meanwhile, the Bulls have a record of 4-6. The Cavaliers have beaten the Bulls seven out of the last eight games since the 2022-23 NBA season.
The Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers face off at 8:00 p.m. EST.
