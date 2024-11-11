Bulls News

Chicago Bulls vs Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report

The Chicago Bulls have important names listed against the Cleveland Cavaliers

Farbod Esnaashari

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) drives between Chicago Bulls forward Terry Taylor (32) and guard Zach LaVine (8) in the second quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) drives between Chicago Bulls forward Terry Taylor (32) and guard Zach LaVine (8) in the second quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images / David Richard-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Chicago Bulls have their toughest task of the young season ahead of them so far tonight, going against the red-hot Cleveland Cavaliers. Both teams have a combined nine players listed on their injury report, but the Bulls are more depleted.

The Bulls have five players listed on their injury report: Zach LaVine, Lonzo Ball, E.J. Liddell, Adama Sanogo, and DJ Steward. Zach LaVine is probable with a right adductor strain, Lonzo Ball is out with a right wrist sprain, E.J. Liddell is out with a G League two-way, Adama Sanogo is questionable with a G League two-way, and DJ Steward is out with a G League two-way. Josh Giddey and Nikola Vucevic are both listed as available.

Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVin
Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) and guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) after Dosunmu scores against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first half at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images / Matt Marton-Imagn Images

The Cleveland Cavaliers have four players listed on their injury report: Max Strus, Emoni Bates, JT Thor, and Luke Travers. Max Strus is out with a right ankle sprain, Emoni Bates is out with a G League two-way, JT Thor is out with a G League two-way, and Luke Travers is out with a G League two-way. Donovan Mitchell is listed as available against the Chicago Bulls.

No one expected it, but the Cleveland Cavaliers currently have a record of 11-0. Meanwhile, the Bulls have a record of 4-6. The Cavaliers have beaten the Bulls seven out of the last eight games since the 2022-23 NBA season.

The Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers face off at 8:00 p.m. EST.

Related Articles

NBA Fans React to New Chicago Bulls Trade Report

Anthony Edwards Makes NBA History in Timberwolves-Bulls

14-Year NBA Veteran, Ex-Bulls Player Announces Retirement

Published
Farbod Esnaashari
FARBOD ESNAASHARI

12-year NBA veteran that's covered the league on Sports Illustrated, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and ESPN

Home/News