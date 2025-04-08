Chicago Bulls vs Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report
The Chicago Bulls are visiting the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday before having their final two-game homestand of the season.
This will be the fourth and final meeting of the regular season between the two teams. The Bulls currently trail in the season series 0-3. The most recent game, held in March, ended with a final score of 139-117. Despite the final score, the game was tightly contested until after the 7-minute mark in the fourth quarter, when the Bulls went scoreless, and the Cavaliers took advantage of that.
Coby White led the Bulls with 25 points, 4 rebounds, 7 assists, and 2 steals on 39/25/80 shooting splits.
The Bulls are entering the game with seven players listed on their injury report: Lonzo Ball, Josh Giddey, Nikola Vucevic, Ayo Dosunmu, Kevin Huerter, Tre Jones, and Coby White.
Lonzo Ball is OUT with a right wrist sprain.
Josh Giddey is QUESTIONABLE with right flexor carpo ulnaris tendinopathy.
Nikola Vucevic is questionable with right calf soreness injury management, Ayo Dosunmu is out due to left shoulder surgery, Kevin Huerter is out with a right cervical strain, Tre Jones is out with a left midfoot sprain, and Coby White is out due to rest.
The Cavaliers have four players listed on their report: Donovan Mitchell, Nae'Qwan Tomlin, Luke Travers, and Emoni Bates.
Donovan Mitchell is listed as OUT due to a left ankle sprain.
Nae'Qwan Tomlin, Luke Travers, and Emoni Bates are all listed as out due to their two-way G League contracts.
The Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers will face off at 7:00 p.m. EST.
