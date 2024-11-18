Chicago Bulls vs Detroit Pistons Injury Report
After back-to-back disappointing losses, the Chicago Bulls are looking to bounce back against the Detroit Pistons tonight. There are a combined 12 players listed on the two team's injury reports.
The Bulls have five players listed on their injury report: Lonzo Ball, Patrick Williams, E.J. Liddell, Adama Sanogo, and DJ Steward. Lonzo Ball is out due to a right wrist sprain, Patrick Williams is probable with bilateral foot soreness, E.J. Liddell is out due to a G League two-way, Adama is out due to a G League two-way, and DJ Steward is out due to a G League two-way.
The Pistons have 12 players listed on their injury report: Tim Hardaway Jr., Jaden Ivey, Daniss Jenkins, Bobi Klintman, Cole Swider, Ausar Thompson, and Alondes Williams.
Tim Hardaway Jr. is probable with a head laceration, Jaden Ivey is probable with a right ankle sprain, Daniss Jenkins is out with a G League two-way, Bobi Klintman is out with a right calf contusion, Cole Swider is out with a G League two-way, Ausar Thompson is out with returning to the league conditioning, and Alondes Williams is out with a G League two-way.
While Detroit has been known as a lackluster team for years, that doesn't seem to be the case so far this season. Detroit is currently the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a record of 7-8.
The Chicago Bulls and Detroit Pistons face off at 7:00 p.m. EST tonight.
Related Articles
NBA Fans React to New Chicago Bulls Trade Report
Anthony Edwards Makes NBA History in Timberwolves-Bulls