Chicago Bulls vs Detroit Pistons Injury Report

There are a combined 12 players listed on the Bulls and Pistons injury reports

Farbod Esnaashari

Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) is defended by Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) and guard Killian Hayes (7) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) is defended by Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) and guard Killian Hayes (7) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
After back-to-back disappointing losses, the Chicago Bulls are looking to bounce back against the Detroit Pistons tonight. There are a combined 12 players listed on the two team's injury reports.

The Bulls have five players listed on their injury report: Lonzo Ball, Patrick Williams, E.J. Liddell, Adama Sanogo, and DJ Steward. Lonzo Ball is out due to a right wrist sprain, Patrick Williams is probable with bilateral foot soreness, E.J. Liddell is out due to a G League two-way, Adama is out due to a G League two-way, and DJ Steward is out due to a G League two-way.

Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Bal
Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball (2) holds after a shot during warm ups prior to the game against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The Pistons have 12 players listed on their injury report: Tim Hardaway Jr., Jaden Ivey, Daniss Jenkins, Bobi Klintman, Cole Swider, Ausar Thompson, and Alondes Williams.

Tim Hardaway Jr. is probable with a head laceration, Jaden Ivey is probable with a right ankle sprain, Daniss Jenkins is out with a G League two-way, Bobi Klintman is out with a right calf contusion, Cole Swider is out with a G League two-way, Ausar Thompson is out with returning to the league conditioning, and Alondes Williams is out with a G League two-way.

While Detroit has been known as a lackluster team for years, that doesn't seem to be the case so far this season. Detroit is currently the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a record of 7-8.

The Chicago Bulls and Detroit Pistons face off at 7:00 p.m. EST tonight.

