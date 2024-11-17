Chicago Bulls vs Houston Rockets Injury Report
The Chicago Bulls face off against the red-hot Chicago Bulls tonight in a game that surprisingly has a light injury report for both teams.
The Bulls have four players listed on their injury report: Lonzo Ball, E.J. Liddell, Adama Sanogo, and DJ Steward. Lonzo Ball remains out due to a right wrist sprain and will be re-evaluated shortly, E.J. Liddell is out due to a G League two-way, Adama Sanogo is out due to a G League two-way, and DJ Steward is out due to a G League two-way. In terms of actual injuries, the Bulls only have Lonzo ball hurt.
The Houston Rockets have three players listed on their injury report: Steven Adams, Amen Thompson, and N'Faly Dante. Steven Adams is out due to right knee injury recovery, Amen Thompson is questionable due to right quad soreness, and N'Faly Dante is out due to a G League two-way. The Rockets only have two players listed with injuries and everyone else is available.
Chicago has lost six out of their last eight games, while Houston is currently on a four-game winning streak. The Rockets serve as a perfect example of what the Bulls could have been if they had done a proper rebuild. Unfortunately, the Bulls chose their path, and now they're currently in the limbo they're in.
The Chicago Bulls and Houston Rockets face off at 7:00 p.m. EST tonight.
