Chicago Bulls vs Indiana Pacers Injury Report
The Chicago Bulls are heading to Indiana to take on the Pacers tonight. Tonight's game will be game two of four between these teams this regular season. The Pacers were able to come away with the victory in Chicago and now the Bulls will be looking to do the same in Indiana.
The Bulls have five players listed on their injury report: Ayo Dosunmu, Torrey Craig, E.J. Liddell, Emanuel Miller, and Adama Sanogo.
Ayo Dosunmu is out with a right soleus strain, Torrey Craig is out with a right lower leg contusion, E.J. Liddell is out due to his two-way contract, Emanuel Miller is out on G League assignment, and Adama Sanogo is out due to his two-way contract.
The Pacers have seven players listed on their injury report: Tyrese Haliburton, RayJ Dennis, Enrique Freeman, Isaiah Jackson, Quenton Jackson, Aaron Nesmith, and James Wiseman.
Tyrese Haliburton is currently questionable with a right ankle sprain.
RayJ Dennis is questionable due to his two-way contract, Enrique Freeman is questionable due to his two-way contract, Isaiah Jackson is out due to a right Achilles tendon tear, Quenton Jackson is questionable due to his two-way contract, Aaron Nesmith is out with a left ankle sprain, and James Wiseman is out with a left Achilles tendon tear.
The Chicago Bulls and Indiana Pacers will face off tonight at 7:00 p.m. EST.
Related Articles
NBA Fans React to New Chicago Bulls Trade Report
Anthony Edwards Makes NBA History in Timberwolves-Bulls