Chicago Bulls vs Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report
The Chicago Bulls have a very difficult task ahead of them as they face the Minnesota Timberwolves tonight. Unfortunately for Chicago, there are some major names listed on their injury report.
The Bulls have six names listed on their injury report: Zach LaVine, Lonzo Ball, E.J. Liddell, Adama Sanogo, Jalen Smith, and DJ Steward. Zach LaVine is doubtful with a right adductor strain, Lonzo Ball is out with a right wrist strain, E.J. Liddell is out due to a G League two-way, Adama Sanogo is out due to a G League two-way, Jalen Smith is probable with a left knee effusion, and DJ Steward is out due to a G League two-way.
The Minnesota Timberwolves have four players listed on their injury report: Jaylen Clark, Jesse Edwards, Leonard Miller, and Daishen Nix are all out due to being in the G League. In terms of actual injuries, the Timberwolves have nothing to report.
If Zach LaVine is unavailable against a healthy Timberwolves team tonight, the Bulls will have a very high mountain to climb. The Timberwolves haven't quite found their groove yet with their new additions of Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo, but they still have a record of 4-3. Chicago should still have a chance to upset the Timberwolves tonight.
The Chicago Bulls and Minnesota Timberwolves face off at 8:00 p.m. EST tonight.
