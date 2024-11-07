Bulls News

Chicago Bulls vs Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report

There are multiple key names listed on the Bulls vs Timberwolves injury report

Farbod Esnaashari

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) works around Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu (12) during the first half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) works around Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu (12) during the first half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Chicago Bulls have a very difficult task ahead of them as they face the Minnesota Timberwolves tonight. Unfortunately for Chicago, there are some major names listed on their injury report.

The Bulls have six names listed on their injury report: Zach LaVine, Lonzo Ball, E.J. Liddell, Adama Sanogo, Jalen Smith, and DJ Steward. Zach LaVine is doubtful with a right adductor strain, Lonzo Ball is out with a right wrist strain, E.J. Liddell is out due to a G League two-way, Adama Sanogo is out due to a G League two-way, Jalen Smith is probable with a left knee effusion, and DJ Steward is out due to a G League two-way.

Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine drives on the Minnesota Timberwolve
Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) drives past Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley (22) for a basket during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-Imagn Images / Dennis Wierzbicki-Imagn Images

The Minnesota Timberwolves have four players listed on their injury report: Jaylen Clark, Jesse Edwards, Leonard Miller, and Daishen Nix are all out due to being in the G League. In terms of actual injuries, the Timberwolves have nothing to report.

If Zach LaVine is unavailable against a healthy Timberwolves team tonight, the Bulls will have a very high mountain to climb. The Timberwolves haven't quite found their groove yet with their new additions of Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo, but they still have a record of 4-3. Chicago should still have a chance to upset the Timberwolves tonight.

The Chicago Bulls and Minnesota Timberwolves face off at 8:00 p.m. EST tonight.

Related Articles

Steph Curry Joins LeBron James and Michael Jordan on Historic List After Olympics

Lonzo Ball Reveals Draymond Green's Trash Talk Message to Him

Chicago Bulls Guard's Honest Quote on DeMar DeRozan After Kings Trade

Published
Farbod Esnaashari
FARBOD ESNAASHARI

12-year NBA veteran that's covered the league on Sports Illustrated, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and ESPN

Home/News