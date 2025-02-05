Chicago Bulls vs Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report
The Chicago Bulls are visiting the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night for the second and final game of their regular season series.
The Bulls fell to the Timberwolves by double digits in their latest meeting, ending in a final score of 135-119. Nikola Vucevic led the Bulls with 25 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1 block on 73/60/0 shooting splits. However, the Bulls fell short to contain Anthony Edwards who totaled 33 points. 8 rebounds, and 6 assists on 57/56/100 shooting splits.
The Bulls have seven players listed on their injury report: Lonzo Ball, Zach Collins, Talen Horton-Tucker, Kevin Huerter, Tre Jones, Adama Sanogo, and Dalen Terry.
Lonzo Ball is out with left knee injury management, Zach Collins is out due to a coach's decision, Talen Horton-Tucker is out with a left lower leg infection, Kevin Huerter is out due to a coach's decision, Tre Jones is out due to a coach's decision, Adama Sanogo is out due to a left knee contusion, and Dalen Terry is questionable with a left knee contusion.
The Timberwolves are coming into the game with a short injury list containing three players: Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo, and Tristen Newton.
Julius Randle is OUT with a right groin strain
Donte DiVincenzo is out with a left great toe sprain, and Tristen Newton is out due to his two-way G League contract. Anthony Edwards and Rudy Gobert are both listed as available.
The Chicago Bulls and Minnesota Timberwolves will face off Wednesday at 8:00 p.m. EST.
