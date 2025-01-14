Chicago Bulls vs New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report
The Chicago Bulls are hosting the struggling New Orleans Pelicans for the second and final time the two teams will meet this regular season. The Pelicans have won a total of 8 games this season and one was against the Bulls on October 23, ending in a final score of 111-123. The Bulls will be looking to correct those mistakes from that last game.
The Bulls have six players listed on their injury report: Coby White, Ayo Dosunmu, Torrey Craig, Adama Sanogo, E.J. Liddell, and Emanuel Miller.
Coby White is currently questionable with a cervical strain, Ayo Dosunmu is questionable with a right soleus strain, Torrey Craig is out with a right calf contusion and right ankle sprain, Adama Sanogo is out with a right knee injury management, E.J. Liddell is out due to his two-way contract, and Emanuel Miller is also out due to his two-way contract.
The Pelicans have three players listed on their injury report: Brandon Ingram, Herbert Jones, and Dejounte Murray.
Brandon Ingram is out with a left ankle sprain.
Herb Jones is out with a right shoulder strain and Dejounte Murray is currently listed as probable with right elbow tendonitis.
The Chicago Bulls and New Orleans Pelicans will face off tonight at 8:00 p.m. EST.
