Lonzo Ball Shares News About LiAngelo Ball's New Song
Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball is the oldest of three brothers who starred at Chino Hills high school in Southern California. LiAngelo Ball and LaMelo Ball also played at Chino Hills, with their father LaVar Ball helping orchestrate a lot of his son’s big moves off the court.
Lonzo was drafted second overall by the Los Angeles Lakers in 2017, and LaMelo was selected third overall by the Charlotte Hornets in 2020. While LiAngelo went undrafted, he did make appearances in the G League and Summer League for Charlotte.
LiAngelo has not had the same basketball success as his two brothers, but he is blowing up as a rapper.
Officially releasing his song “Tweaker” on January 3, LiAngelo has been going viral. The song is everywhere, and it’s seemingly just the beginning for the hooper turned rapper.
On January 4, a video Lonzo Ball dancing in the Bulls locker room to his brother’s unreleased track went viral.
Lonzo said that song would be dropping Friday, which most fans assumed would be January 10. That day has arrived, and the teased song is not released, leading to Lonzo sharing an update.
“I didn’t say which Friday… business is business,” Lonzo wrote on X. “Big News coming soon!”
Ball added in an additional post, "The people are pissed lmao Don’t worry supply gonna meet the demand. He ready."
It seems possible that LiAngelo decided to let the momentum from “Tweaker” ride a little bit longer before dropping another track. Perhaps next Friday is the day.
Related Articles
NBA Fans React to New Chicago Bulls Trade Report
Anthony Edwards Makes NBA History in Timberwolves-Bulls