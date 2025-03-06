Bulls News

Chicago Bulls vs Orlando Magic Injury Report

The Chicago Bulls and Orlando Magic have multiple star players listed on the injury report

Oct 30, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) reacts after making a three point basket against the Orlando Magic during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images
The Chicago Bulls and Orlando Magic face off in their third regular season game of the season, and in a game that could potentially be a play-in tournament matchup.

Both teams have multiple key players missing on their injury report, but Chicago's is a bit heftier.

The Chicago Bulls have six players listed on their injury report: Lonzo Ball, Ayo Dosunmu, Josh Giddey, Kevin Huerter, Nikola Vucevic, and Patrick Williams.

Lonzo Ball is questionable with a right wrist sprain.

Ayo Dosunmu is out with left shoulder surgery.

Josh Giddey is questionable with a left quadricep contusion.

Kevin Huerter is questionable with a right knee sprain, Nikola Vucevic is doubtful with a right calf strain, and Patrick Williams is questionable with right quadriceps tendinosis.

The Orlando Magic have four players listed on their injury report: Cole Anthony, Jalen Suggs, Ethan Thompson, and Mo Wagner.

Cole Anthony is questionable with a left big toe strain, Jalen Suggs is out with left knee trochlea cartilage tear, Ethan Thompson is out with a G League two-way, and Mo Wagner is out with a torn ACL in his left knee.

The Magic had far more to play for than the Bulls, but the team has dealt with significant injury issues throughout the season and lost their top six seeding. Chicago, on the other hand, is in a win-win scenario right now.

The Chicago Bulls and Orlando Magic face off at 7:00 p.m. EST on Thursday night.

