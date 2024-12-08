Chicago Bulls vs Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report
The Chicago Bulls are hosting the Philadelphia 76ers for their first game of the regular season series tonight. Last season, the Bulls were able to take the series with two wins out of the three times they faced off against one another. After struggling all season, the 76ers have recently won three out of their last five games, but Chicago hopes to change that momentum.
The Bulls have seven players listed on their injury report: Lonzo Ball, E.J. Liddell, Adama Sanogo, DJ Steward, Nikola Vucevic, Coby White, and Patrick Williams.
Lonzo Ball is probable as he continues to manage his left knee injury, E.J. Liddell is out on his two-way G League contract, Adama Sanogo is out on his two-way contract, DJ Steward is also out on his two-way contract, Nikola Vucevic is probable with lower back tightness, Coby White is probable with a left ankle sprain, and Patrick Williams is out as he manages a left foot injury.
The 76ers have four players listed on their injury report: Adem Bona, Jeff Dowtin Jr., Justin Edwards, and Joel Embiid. Adem Bona is out with a left knee contusion, Jeff Dowtin Jr. is out on his two-way G League contract, Justin Edwards is also out on his two-way G League contract, and Joel Embiid is currently listed as questionable as he manages a left knee injury.
The Chicago Bulls and the Philadelphia 76ers will face off at 1:00 p.m. EST.
Related Articles
NBA Fans React to New Chicago Bulls Trade Report
Anthony Edwards Makes NBA History in Timberwolves-Bulls