Chicago Bulls vs Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report
The Chicago Bulls are hosting the Philadelphia 76ers for the second time this season. The Bulls fell short in their last meeting with a final score of 108-100 in favor of the 76ers.
Zach LaVine and Joel Embiid put on a show in the last game with both players scoring at least 30 points. The Bulls will be looking to even their season series to 1-1 tonight. Fortunately for Chicago, the Philadelphia 76ers are on the second night of a back-to-back.
The Bulls have seven players listed on their injury report: Torrey Craig, Ayo Dosunmu, Chris Duarte, E.J. Liddell, Emanuel Miller, Adama Sanogo, and Coby White.
Torrey Craig is out with a right ankle sprain, Ayo Dosunmu is questionable with a right soleus strain, Chris Duarte is questionable due to personal reasons, E.J. Liddell is out due to his two-way contract, Emanuel Miller is out due to his two-way contract, Adama Sanogo is also out due to his two-way contract, and Coby White is out with a right ankle bone bruise.
The 76ers have have five players listed on their injury report: Joel Embiid, Andre Drummond, Caleb Martin, KJ Martin, and Jared McCain.
Joel Embiid is out with left knee injury management.
Andre Drummond is out with a left toe injury, Caleb Martin is out with a right hip strain, KJ Martin is out with a left foot stress reaction, and Jared McCain is out with left knee meniscus surgery.
The Chicago Bulls and Philadelphia 76ers will face off on Sasturday at 8:00 p.m. EST.
