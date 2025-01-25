Bulls News

Chicago Bulls vs Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report

The Bulls and 76ers have submitted their injury report ahead of Saturday's game

Farbod Esnaashari

Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) drives to the basket against Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
The Chicago Bulls are hosting the Philadelphia 76ers for the second time this season. The Bulls fell short in their last meeting with a final score of 108-100 in favor of the 76ers.

Zach LaVine and Joel Embiid put on a show in the last game with both players scoring at least 30 points. The Bulls will be looking to even their season series to 1-1 tonight. Fortunately for Chicago, the Philadelphia 76ers are on the second night of a back-to-back.

The Bulls have seven players listed on their injury report: Torrey Craig, Ayo Dosunmu, Chris Duarte, E.J. Liddell, Emanuel Miller, Adama Sanogo, and Coby White.

Torrey Craig is out with a right ankle sprain, Ayo Dosunmu is questionable with a right soleus strain, Chris Duarte is questionable due to personal reasons, E.J. Liddell is out due to his two-way contract, Emanuel Miller is out due to his two-way contract, Adama Sanogo is also out due to his two-way contract, and Coby White is out with a right ankle bone bruise.

The 76ers have have five players listed on their injury report: Joel Embiid, Andre Drummond, Caleb Martin, KJ Martin, and Jared McCain.

Joel Embiid is out with left knee injury management.

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid
Jan 4, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) looks up during the second half against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Andre Drummond is out with a left toe injury, Caleb Martin is out with a right hip strain, KJ Martin is out with a left foot stress reaction, and Jared McCain is out with left knee meniscus surgery.

The Chicago Bulls and Philadelphia 76ers will face off on Sasturday at 8:00 p.m. EST.

