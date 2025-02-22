Chicago Bulls vs Phoenix Suns Injury Report
The Chicago Bulls are hosting Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns on Saturday afternoon.
Both teams are coming into the game with a losing record, the Bulls having lost their last five and the Suns their last four games. Neither team wants to see that record grow and will give it their all to get back in the win column.
This is the first meeting between the two teams this season however the Suns currently hold a nine-game win streak over the Bulls that dates back to February 22, 2020.
The Bulls have eight players listed on their injury report: Nikola Vucevic, Josh Giddey, Ayo Dosunmu, E.J. Liddell, Emanuel Miller, Jalen Smith, Patrick Williams, and Jahmir Young.
Nikola Vucevic is listed as PROBABLE with right posterior tibialis soreness.
Josh Giddey is PROBABLE with a right wrist sprain.
Ayo Dosunmu is out with left shoulder soreness, E.J. Liddell is out due to his two-way contract, Emanuel Miller is out due to his two-way contract, Jalen Smith is out with a concussion, Patrick Williams is out with right quadricep tendon tendinosis, and Jahmir Young is out due to his two-way contract.
The Suns have a clean report with only two players listed: Cody Martin and Jalen Bridges.
Cody Martin is out with a sports hernia and Jalen Bridges is out due to his two-way contract.
The Chicago Bulls and Phoenix Suns will face Saturday at 5:00 p.m. EST.
