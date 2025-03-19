Chicago Bulls vs Phoenix Suns Injury Report
The Chicago Bulls are halfway through their six-game road trip Wednesday night as they visit the Phoenix Suns and Kevin Durant.
Wednesday's game will be the second and final regular-season meeting between the two teams. Their prior meeting ended in a score of 121-117 in favor of the Suns. The Bulls had the lead in most of the first half but went scoreless for the first two minutes of the second half and were never able to recover from that drought.
The Bulls have six players listed on their injury report: Lonzo Ball, Josh Giddey, Ayo Dosunmu, E.J. Liddell, Emanuel Miller, and Jahmir Young.
Lonzo Ball is OUT with a right wrist sprain.
Josh Giddey is currently QUESTIONABLE with a right ankle sprain.
Ayo Dosunmu is out with left shoulder surgery, E.J. Liddell is out due to his two-way G League contract, Emanuel Miller, and Jahmir Young are also both out due to their two-way contracts.
The Suns have four players listed on the injury report: Bradley Beal, Grayson Allen, Jalen Bridges, and Mason Plumlee.
Bradley Beal is OUT with a left hamstring strain.
Grayson Allen is out with a left foot strain, Jalen Bridges is out due to his two-way contract, and Mason Plumlee is out with a left quadriceps strain. Kevin Durant and Devin Booker are both listed as available.
The Chicago Bulls and Phoenix Suns will face off at 10:00 p.m. EST on Wednesday night.
