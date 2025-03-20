Chicago Bulls vs Sacramento Kings Injury Report
The Chicago Bulls are on the second night of a road back-to-back where they face off against Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, and the Sacramento Kings.
Thursday night's game will be the second meeting of the season but the first time the Bulls will see the new-look Kings with Zach LaVine. Chicago fell short in their last meeting on January 12 by a score of 124-119. Zach LaVine was the leading scorer for the Bulls while De'Aaron Fox was the leading scorer for the Kings however both players have moved around since then.
The Bulls have seven players listed on their injury report: Lonzo Ball, Josh Giddey, Ayo Dosunmu, E.J. Liddell, Emanuel Miller, Patrick Williams, and Jamir Young.
Lonzo Ball is OUT with a right wrist sprain.
Josh Giddey is QUESTIONABLE with injury management due to a right ankle sprain.
Ayo Dosunmu is out with left shoulder surgery, E.J. Liddell is out due to his two-way contract, Emanuel Miller is out due to his two-way contract, Patrick Williams is probable with a right quadricep tendon tendinosis injury management, and Jamir Young is out due to his two-way contract.
The Kings have four players listed on their injury report: Domantas Sabonis, Isaiah Crawford, Mason Jones, and Jake LaRavia.
Domantas Sabonis is OUT with a right ankle sprain.
Isaiah Crawford is out due to his two-way contract, Mason Jones is out due to his two-way contract, and Jake LaRavia is questionable with an illness.
The Chicago Bulls and Sacramento Kings will face off at 10:00 p.m. EST.
