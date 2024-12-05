Bulls News

Chicago Bulls vs San Antonio Spurs Injury Report

There is one major name listed on the injury report between the Bulls and Spurs

San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) moves the ball against Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) during the first half at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images
The Chicago Bulls are heading to Texas to take on the San Antonio Spurs tonight in a game that's the first time these two teams will meet this season. The Bulls may have the advantage today as the Spurs have a key player out of today's game. However, the Bulls have their fair share of key players listed as well.

The Bulls have seven players listed on their injury report: Lonzo Ball, Josh Giddey, Coby White, E.J. Liddell, Adama Sanogo, DJ Steward, and Patrick Williams.

Lonzo Ball, is out with left knee injury management Josh Giddey is questionabe with a right ankle sprain, Coby White is out with a left ankle sprain, E.J. Liddell is out on his two-way G League contract, Adama Sanogo is out on his two-way contract, DJ Steward is out on his two-way contract as well, and Patrick Williams is out with a left foot injury.

Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball (2) brings the ball up court against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The Spurs have five players listed on their injury report: Victor Wembanyama, David Duke Jr., Harrison Ingram, Tre Jones, and Riley Minix. Victor Wembanyama is out with lower back soreness, David Duke Jr. is out on his two-way G League contract, Harrison Ingram is out on his two-way G League contract, Tre Jones is out with a left shoulder sprain, and Riley Minix is out on his two-way G League contract.

The Chicago Bulls and the San Antonio Spurs will face off at 8:00 p.m. EST.

