Chicago Bulls vs San Antonio Spurs Injury Report
The Chicago Bulls are heading to Texas to take on the San Antonio Spurs tonight in a game that's the first time these two teams will meet this season. The Bulls may have the advantage today as the Spurs have a key player out of today's game. However, the Bulls have their fair share of key players listed as well.
The Bulls have seven players listed on their injury report: Lonzo Ball, Josh Giddey, Coby White, E.J. Liddell, Adama Sanogo, DJ Steward, and Patrick Williams.
Lonzo Ball, is out with left knee injury management Josh Giddey is questionabe with a right ankle sprain, Coby White is out with a left ankle sprain, E.J. Liddell is out on his two-way G League contract, Adama Sanogo is out on his two-way contract, DJ Steward is out on his two-way contract as well, and Patrick Williams is out with a left foot injury.
The Spurs have five players listed on their injury report: Victor Wembanyama, David Duke Jr., Harrison Ingram, Tre Jones, and Riley Minix. Victor Wembanyama is out with lower back soreness, David Duke Jr. is out on his two-way G League contract, Harrison Ingram is out on his two-way G League contract, Tre Jones is out with a left shoulder sprain, and Riley Minix is out on his two-way G League contract.
The Chicago Bulls and the San Antonio Spurs will face off at 8:00 p.m. EST.
