Bulls News

Chicago Bulls vs San Antonio Spurs Injury Report

There are nine players listed on the injury report between the Chicago Bulls and San Antonio Spurs

Farbod Esnaashari

Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) passes around San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan (10) during the first half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) passes around San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan (10) during the first half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Chicago Bulls are hosting the San Antonio Spurs today in what will be the second and final meeting this regular season between these two teams. The Bulls came away with the victory in a high-scoring game with a final tally of 139-124. The Spurs were missing their star center, Victor Wembanyama in the last meeting, but that won't be the case tonight.

The Bulls have five players listed on their injury report: Torrey Craig, Ayo Dosunmu, E.J. Liddell, Emanuel Miller, and Adama Sanogo. Zach LaVine and Josh Giddey are listed as available.

Torrey Craig is out with a right lower leg contusion, Ayo Dosunmu is out with a right soleus strain, E.J. Liddell is out due to his two-way G League contract, Emanuel Miller is out due to his two-way contract, and Adama Sanogo is also out due to his two-way contract.

Ayo Dosunmu of the Bulls
Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) looks to pass the ball while defended by San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5) and forward Harrison Barnes (40) during the first half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

The Spurs have four players listed on their injury report, but they are relatively healthy: Sidy Cissoko, David Duke Jr., Harrison Ingram, and Riley Minix.

Sidy Cissoko is out on a G League assignment, David Duke Jr. is out due to his two-way G League contract, Harrison Ingram is out due to his two-way contract, and Riley Minix is out due to his two-way contract. Victor Wembanyama is listed as available.

The Chicago Bulls and San Antonio Spurs will face off tonight at 8:00 p.m. EST.

Related Articles

NBA Fans React to New Chicago Bulls Trade Report

Anthony Edwards Makes NBA History in Timberwolves-Bulls

14-Year NBA Veteran, Ex-Bulls Player Announces Retirement

Published
Farbod Esnaashari
FARBOD ESNAASHARI

12-year NBA veteran that's covered the league on Sports Illustrated, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and ESPN

Home/News