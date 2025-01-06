Chicago Bulls vs San Antonio Spurs Injury Report
The Chicago Bulls are hosting the San Antonio Spurs today in what will be the second and final meeting this regular season between these two teams. The Bulls came away with the victory in a high-scoring game with a final tally of 139-124. The Spurs were missing their star center, Victor Wembanyama in the last meeting, but that won't be the case tonight.
The Bulls have five players listed on their injury report: Torrey Craig, Ayo Dosunmu, E.J. Liddell, Emanuel Miller, and Adama Sanogo. Zach LaVine and Josh Giddey are listed as available.
Torrey Craig is out with a right lower leg contusion, Ayo Dosunmu is out with a right soleus strain, E.J. Liddell is out due to his two-way G League contract, Emanuel Miller is out due to his two-way contract, and Adama Sanogo is also out due to his two-way contract.
The Spurs have four players listed on their injury report, but they are relatively healthy: Sidy Cissoko, David Duke Jr., Harrison Ingram, and Riley Minix.
Sidy Cissoko is out on a G League assignment, David Duke Jr. is out due to his two-way G League contract, Harrison Ingram is out due to his two-way contract, and Riley Minix is out due to his two-way contract. Victor Wembanyama is listed as available.
The Chicago Bulls and San Antonio Spurs will face off tonight at 8:00 p.m. EST.
