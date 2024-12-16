Chicago Bulls vs Toronto Raptors Injury Report
The Chicago Bulls are hitting the road for a two-game road trip and their first stop is in Canada where they will take on the Toronto Raptors. This will be the first of four meetings between these two teams in the regular season. Last season, the teams split the season series, but the Bulls will be looking to start off strong today.
The Bulls have seven players listed on their injury report: Zach LaVine, Lonzo Ball, Nikola Vucevic, E.J. Liddell, Adama Sanogo, DJ Steward, and Dalen Terry.
Zach LaVine is currently questionable with lower back spasms, Lonzo Ball is probable with left knee injury management, Nikola Vucevic is probable with an illness, E.J. Liddell is out with lower left leg contusion, Adama Sanogo is out on his two-way G League contract, DJ Steward is also out on his two-way contract, and Dalen Terry is questionable with a right knee contusion.
The Raptors have five players listed on their report: Scottie Barnes, Jamison Battle, Bruce Brown, Ulrich Chomche, and Immanuel Quickley.
Scottie Barnes is out with a right ankle sprain, Jamison Battle is out with a left ankle sprain, Bruce Brown is out but he is reconditioning to return to competition, Ulrich Chomche is out on his two-way G League contract, and Immanuel Quickley is out with a partial UCL tear in his left elbow.
The Chicago Bulls and Toronto Raptors will face off at 7:30 p.m. EST.
