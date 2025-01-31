Chicago Bulls vs Toronto Raptors Injury Report
The Chicago Bulls are visiting Canada to take on the Toronto Raptors on Friday night. This game will be the second meeting between the two teams, but right now, Toronto is one of the hottest teams in the NBA.
The two last met on December 16 in a game that went down to the wire where the Bulls came out with the 122-121 win. Nikola Vucevic helped carry the team in the absence of Zach LaVine, totaling 24 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 blocks.
The Bulls will once again be without their top scorer in Friday night's contest as he is one of the six names listed on the injury report: Zach LaVine, Talen Horton-Tucker, Torrey Craig, E.J. Liddell, Emanuel Miller, and Adama Sanogo.
Zach LaVine is OUT due to personal reasons.
Talen Horton-Tucker is questionable with left lower leg soreness, Torrey Craig is out with a right ankle sprain, E.J. Liddell is out due to his two-way G League contract, Emanuel Miller and Adama Sanogo are also out due to their two-way contracts.
The Raptors have eight players listed on the injury report: Gradey Dick, Kelly Olynyk, Immanuel Quickley, Jamal Shead, Jamison Battle, Ulrich Chomche, A.J. Lawson, and Jonathan Mogbo.
Gradey Dick is questionable as he deals with an illness, Kelly Olynyk is questionable due to a right calf strain, Immanuel Quickley is questionable with a left hip strain, Jamal Shead is questionable due to an illness, Jamison Battle, Ulrich Chomche, A.J. Lawson are out due to their two-way contract, and Jonathan Mogbo is out on G League assignment.
The Chicago Bulls and Toronto Raptors will face off at 7:30 p.m. EST.
