Chicago Bulls vs Utah Jazz Injury Report

Josh Giddey’s last 9 games:



27 PTS - 16 REB - 4 AST

24 PTS - 8 REB - 10 AST

25 PTS - 16 REB - 6 AST

21 PTS - 8 REB - 12 AST

19 PTS - 8 REB - 12 AST

18 PTS - 9 REB - 7 AST

19 PTS - 13 REB - 9 AST

26 PTS - 10 REB - 12 AST

29 PTS - 10 REB - 4 AST



Giddey has found a home in CHI. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/LbuyS49FUv