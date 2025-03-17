Chicago Bulls vs Utah Jazz Injury Report
The Chicago Bulls face off against a Utah Jazz team that is currently on a nine-game losing streak.
Monday's game will be the second and final meeting of the regular season between the two teams. Chicago fell short in their last meeting back in November, ending in a final score of 135-126. Coby White led the way for the Bulls with 28 points, 4 rebounds, and 6 assists on 53/67/100 shooting splits, however, it wasn't enough to propel the Bulls to the win.
The Bulls have seven players listed on the injury report: Lonzo Ball, Josh Giddey, Ayo Dosunmu, E.J. Liddell, Emanuel Miller, Coby White, and Jahmir Young.
Lonzo Ball is OUT with a right wrist sprain.
Josh Giddey is currently DOUBTFUL with a right ankle sprain.
Ayo Dosunmu is out with left shoulder surgery, E.J. Liddell is out due to his two-way contract, Emanuel Miller is out due to his two-way contract, Coby White is probable with right toe sesamoiditis, and Jahmir Young is out due to his two-way contract.
The Jazz have eight players listed on their injury report: Lauri Markkanen, Jordan Clarkson, John Collins, Keyonte George, Taylor Hendricks, KJ Martin, Collin Sexton, and Jaden Springer.
Lauri Markkanen is quesetionable with right ankle soreness.
Jordan Clarkson is questionable with left plantar fasciitis, John Collins is out with a left ankle sprain, Keyonte George is questionable with a left foot contusion, Taylor Hendricks is out with a right fibula fracture, KJ Martin is out with right elbow bursitis, Collin Sexton is out with left ankle injury management, and Jaden Springer is out with lower back injury management.
The Chicago Bulls and Utah Jazz will face off Monday at 9:00 p.m. EST.
