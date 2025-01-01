Chicago Bulls vs Washington Wizards Injury Report
The Chicago Bulls are heading to the Nation's Capital for the first game of the New Year against the Washington Wizards tonight. The Bulls and Wizards met once before on November 26, which ended with a final score of 127-108 in favor of the Bulls.
That game saw the Bull's starters all score in double digits and two more bench players followed suit to keep the scoring going. Colby White led the way with 21 points on 54% shooting from the field.
Today's game has its share of key players on the injury report which could change come game time. The Bulls have five players listed on their injury report: Zach LaVine, Torrey Craig, Jalen Smith, Dalen Terry, and Ayo Dosunmu.
Zach LaVine is currently listed as questionable with a left toe contusion.
Torrey Craig is doubtful with a right lower leg contusion, Jalen Smith is probable with a left ankle sprain, Dalen Terry is also probable with a right knee sprain, and Ayo Dosunmu is out with a right soleus strain.
The Wizards have four players listed on their injury report: Jordan Poole, Marvin Bagley III, Saddiq Bey, and Carlton Carrington.
Jordan Poole is questionable with a left hip contusion.
Marvin Bagley III is out with a right knee sprain, Saddiq Bey is out with left knee ACL surgery, and Carlton Carrington is questionable as he is dealing with a post-traumatic headache.
The Chicago Bulls and Washington Wizards will face off tonight at 7:00 p.m. EST.
