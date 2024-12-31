Significant Update on Zach LaVine to Denver Nuggets Trade Rumors
The Denver Nuggets have been involved in NBA trade rumors, particularly for Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine. Amid a very strong season, LaVine is averaging 22.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 4.3 assists for a Bulls team that is widely expected to trade him before the deadline.
The LaVine to Denver rumors first began when Sam Amick and Tony Jones of The Athletic reported on Denver’s interest.
Via Amick and Jones on Dec. 17: “League sources say the focus on LaVine in recent discussions is significant, with the Nuggets interested in the 29-year-old who is averaging 21.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists this season. LaVine, a two-time All-Star, is owed $43 million this season, $45.9 million next season and has a player option worth $48.9 million for the 2026-27 campaign.”
This situation received a significant update on Tuesday in a report from Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.
“There’s been growing pessimism that Chicago Bulls two-time All-Star Zach LaVine would be traded to the Denver Nuggets in a package for Michael Porter Jr., league sources told HoopsHype,” Scotto reported.
On why that is the case, the NBA insider added, “Chicago doesn’t want to absorb Zeke Nnaji’s four-year, $32 million contract and would need to offload him to a third team, such as the Detroit Pistons, who have $14 million in cap space going into the trade deadline to be a third party facilitator in trades to acquire future draft capital. Chicago doesn’t want to waste any assets having to flip Nnaji to a third team, and Denver lacks the future draft capital likely needed to make it happen on their end.”
This is a significant update, because not only does it mostly shut down the possibility of LaVine being dealt to Denver, but it reveals why the two teams would be unable to reach an agreement.
