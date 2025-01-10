Bulls News

Chicago Bulls vs Washington Wizards Injury Report

The Chicago Bulls and Washington Wizards have submitted their injury reports

Farbod Esnaashari

Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) takes a jump shot as Washington Wizards forward Kyshawn George (18) defends during the third quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images / Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
The Chicago Bulls are hosting the Washington Wizards in game three of four of their regular season series matchup tonight. The series is currently tied at 1-1 at this point, with the most recent contest going in favor of the Wizards with a final score of 125-107. However, the injury report for today's game may favor one team over the other.

The Bulls have five players listed on their injury report: Ayo Dosunmu, Torrey Craig, E.J. Liddell, Emanuel Miller, and Adama Sanogo.

Ayo Dosunmu is out with a right soleus strain, Torrey Craig is out with a right lower leg contusion, E.J. Liddell is out due to his two-way contract, Emanuel Miller is out due to his two-way contract, and Adama Sanogo is out due to his two-way contract as well.

The Wizards have eight players listed on their report: Jordan Poole, Malcolm Brogdon, Marvin Bagley III, Saddiq Bey, Johnny Davis, Richaun Holmes, Alexandre Sarr, and Tristan Vukcevic.

Jordan Poole is currently questionable with a left hip contusion.

Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole (13) drives to the basket against Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball (2) during the first quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images / Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

Malcolm Brogdon is out due to a right foot plantar fascia contusion, Marvin Bagley III is out with a right knee sprain, Saddiq Bey is out due to left ACL surgery, Johnny Davis is questionable with a non-covid illness, Richaun Holmes is questionable with a right ankle sprain, Alexandre Sarr is questionable with a non-covid illness, and Tristan Vukcevic is out with a right ankle sprain.

The Chicago Bulls and Washington Wizards will face off tonight at 8:00 p.m. EST.

