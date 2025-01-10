Chicago Bulls vs Washington Wizards Injury Report
The Chicago Bulls are hosting the Washington Wizards in game three of four of their regular season series matchup tonight. The series is currently tied at 1-1 at this point, with the most recent contest going in favor of the Wizards with a final score of 125-107. However, the injury report for today's game may favor one team over the other.
The Bulls have five players listed on their injury report: Ayo Dosunmu, Torrey Craig, E.J. Liddell, Emanuel Miller, and Adama Sanogo.
Ayo Dosunmu is out with a right soleus strain, Torrey Craig is out with a right lower leg contusion, E.J. Liddell is out due to his two-way contract, Emanuel Miller is out due to his two-way contract, and Adama Sanogo is out due to his two-way contract as well.
The Wizards have eight players listed on their report: Jordan Poole, Malcolm Brogdon, Marvin Bagley III, Saddiq Bey, Johnny Davis, Richaun Holmes, Alexandre Sarr, and Tristan Vukcevic.
Jordan Poole is currently questionable with a left hip contusion.
Malcolm Brogdon is out due to a right foot plantar fascia contusion, Marvin Bagley III is out with a right knee sprain, Saddiq Bey is out due to left ACL surgery, Johnny Davis is questionable with a non-covid illness, Richaun Holmes is questionable with a right ankle sprain, Alexandre Sarr is questionable with a non-covid illness, and Tristan Vukcevic is out with a right ankle sprain.
The Chicago Bulls and Washington Wizards will face off tonight at 8:00 p.m. EST.
