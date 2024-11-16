Cleveland Cavaliers Make History vs Chicago Bulls
The Chicago Bulls have had a reasonable 5-7 start to their 2024-25 season, coming off a big win over the talented New York Knicks on Wednesday.
Unfortunately for Chicago, they have to face the undefeated Cleveland Cavaliers for the second time this week on Friday night, which is going as many would expect. When the two teams faced off on Monday, the Bulls kept it close with a 119-113 loss, but Friday's game has been a different story.
Not only did the Cavs jump out to a 15-point lead after the first quarter, the Bulls apparently forgot how to play defense. The Cavaliers scored 49 points in the first quarter, their highest-scoring quarter in franchise history.
The Cavs were led by star guard Darius Garland, dropping 15 first-quarter points. Standout center Jarrett Allen and All-NBA guard Donovan Mitchell contributed 11 points each, as the trio combined for 37 points, shooting an insanely efficient 14-16 from the field. The Cavaliers surprisingly did not miss a single two-point attempt throughout the quarter.
The Bulls scored 34 points of their own in the first period, which would normally be a pretty strong quarter, but the lack of defense made it impossible for Chicago to keep up.
Cleveland's 49 first-quarter points are also the most points a team has scored in a single quarter across the NBA this season, and just six points shy of the league record set by the Golden State Warriors in April 2023.
The Bulls are doing their best to stay in reach this game, despite Cleveland's historic first quarter. With a lot of basketball left to play, Chicago could make the Cavaliers' historic night meaningless.
Related Articles
NBA Fans React to New Chicago Bulls Trade Report
Anthony Edwards Makes NBA History in Timberwolves-Bulls