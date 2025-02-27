Coby White's Poster Dunk in Bulls-Clippers Goes Viral
After losing six consecutive games, the Chicago Bulls finally got back in the win column against the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday. Now, looking for two consecutive wins, the Bulls host the LA Clippers on Wednesday night, who are looking to break a three-game losing streak.
The Bulls came out fighting at home, leading by one point at halftime over LA behind strong performances from Zach Collins and Josh Giddey, but nobody put on more of a show than standout guard Coby White.
White threw down one of the best dunks of the season, putting Clippers center Drew Eubanks on a poster, and sending social media into a frenzy.
Via Bleacher Report: "COBY WHITE WITH AUTHORITY!!! 😤"
Via NBA: "Coby White gets UP for poster 😤"
Via Hoop Central: "COBY WHITE POSTER. 🔥"
White, a 6-foot-5 guard, completely detonated on Eubanks, a 6-foot-9 center, for his likely best career dunk and an NBA dunk of the year candidate. The 25-year-old is coming off the best season of his career but has taken a slight dip in production.
This season, White is averaging 18.0 points and 4.7 assists per game with 42.8/36.8/89.8 shooting splits. The 25-year-old North Carolina Tarheels product has been a key part of Chicago's system since getting drafted seventh overall in 2019 but rarely shows off his insane athleticism as he did on Wednesday night against the Clippers.
