Damian Lillard's Injury Status for Milwaukee Bucks vs Chicago Bulls
After a rough game against the Boston Celtics on Saturday night, the Chicago Bulls have another tough opponent tonight in the Milwaukee Bucks.
Tonight is the third matchup between the two teams, with the series currently tied at 1-1. Despite the Bulls winning the early October matchup against the Bucks, Milwaukee is no longer the struggling team they previously faced.
Even though Milwaukee has been performing better as of late, Chicago has a chance to steal tonight's game, especially because the Bucks could potentially miss both of their big guns.
The Milwaukee Bucks have officially listed Damian Lillard as doubtful with a right calf strain against the Chicago Bulls.
Lillard has not played in the last two games for the Bucks, with his most recent game being on December 17 against the Oklahoma City Thunder; that night, he put up 23 points, 4 rebounds, and 4 assists.
Through 22 games this season, Lillard has averaged 25.7 points, 7.5 assists, and 4.5 rebounds on 45/37/92 shooting from the field. For as much as Lillard has struggled throughout the beginning of the regular season, he's shooting better this season than his career average. The Milwaukee Bucks have been 1-1 without Lillard in the lineup. Prior to his injury, the Bucks had won 10 out of 12 games.
The Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks face off at 5:00 p.m. EST tonight.
Related Articles
NBA Fans React to New Chicago Bulls Trade Report
Anthony Edwards Makes NBA History in Timberwolves-Bulls