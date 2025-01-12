DeMar DeRozan Makes Strong Zach LaVine Statement After Kings-Bulls
Despite making his mark with the Toronto Raptors, DeMar DeRozan has made an impact on three different NBA franchises since leaving the North. The six-time All-Star had some of his best seasons as the star of the Chicago Bulls, spending three years leading the show in Chi-town.
DeRozan has the best year of his career in his debut season as a Bull, averaging 27.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game, earning his fifth All-Star appearance and helping break a four-year playoff drought for the Bulls.
In the 2024 offseason, DeRozan's contract with Chicago came to an end, leading to a sign-and-trade that sent him to the Sacramento Kings. After 33 games away from Chicago, DeRozan made his return to the city on Sunday, helping lead the Kings to a win over the Bulls.
Since DeRozan left Chicago, the Bulls have seen two-time NBA All-Star Zach LaVine take his place as the team's leader. After playing just 25 games last season, LaVine has taken his game to the next level, proving it against his former teammate by dropping 36 points in Sunday's loss.
LaVine's return from a disastrous 2023-24 season has been amazing, as the Bulls star has now scored 30+ points in six consecutive games. Following the Kings' win, DeRozan was not shy to show support for LaVine and share how happy he is for his former teammate, via CHSN's K.C. Johnson.
"I hope he makes All-Star," DeRozan said. "I hope he's credited for his play. It's not easy. That dude works extremely hard. I remember when he was dealing with his knee and how frustrated he was, just wanting to contribute. He played through injuries. To see him healthy and doing what we all know he's capable of doing, it's not surprising to see. But it's definitely gratifying to see because we know how hard he works at his game."
LaVine and DeRozan have each been great this season in their new roles, especially how the Bulls star has returned from injury in incredible fashion. Bulls fans certainly miss watching the elite scoring duo play together, but the respect DeRozan shows for LaVine is still amazing.
