DeMar DeRozan Reacts to Major Zach LaVine Trade News
In the 2024 offseason, the Sacramento Kings pried six-time NBA All-Star away from the Chicago Bulls via sign-and-trade, and now the former Bull is witnessing some major roster shakeup.
The Kings have reportedly completed a three-team trade with the Bulls and San Antonio Spurs, sending De'Aaron Fox to the Spurs and bringing in Zach LaVine from Chicago.
Now, in Sacramento, DeRozan and LaVine will reunite after spending three seasons together with the Bulls. The two stars were incredible as teammates, highlighted by each averaging 24.5+ points per game in the 2022-23 season before LaVine had an injury-ridden 2023-24 campaign.
LaVine and DeRozan teaming up again will be fun for many to watch, as two of the league's top offensive talents sharing the court is always great entertainment.
Following the blockbuster trade news, DeRozan took to Instagram to post an old picture of him and LaVine to show his excitement about teaming up with his old Bulls teammate.
LaVine had a great eight-year tenure with the Bulls, including two All-Star appearances, but a trade out of Chicago was inevitable. It will be odd for Bulls fans to see DeRozan and LaVine share the court in Sacramento, but they are two stars who served the Bulls well and simply moved on.
In return for LaVine, the Bulls received Zach Collins, Tre Jones, Kevin Huerter, and their own 2025 first-round pick (via SAS), marking the beginning of a new era in Chicago.
Related Articles
NBA Trade Idea Sends Former 2x All-Star to Golden State Warriors
WNBA Star Goes Viral With Caitlin Clark, Steph Curry Statement