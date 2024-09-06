Bulls News

DeMar DeRozan Reunites With Toronto Raptors Star Teammate

Former Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan reunited with his longtime Toronto Raptors teammate Kyle Lowry

Joey Linn

Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan (10) and guard Kyle Lowry (7) laugh during the first half against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center.
Six-time NBA All-Star DeMar DeRozan was traded from the Chicago Bulls to the Sacramento Kings earlier this offseason. It was a sign and trade deal that landed DeRozan in the Western Conference, ending his three-year run in Chicago.

Prior to his time with the Bulls, DeRozan spent three seasons with the San Antonio Spurs. This came after a nine-year run with the Toronto Raptors where DeRozan became a legend in Canada.

Beloved by the Raptors fanbase, DeRozan and his co-star Kyle Lowry helped define an era of basketball in Toronto. While that duo was unable to get over the hump together, Lowry won a championship in 2019 after Kawhi Leonard arrived from San Antonio in the DeRozan deal.

Kawhi Leonard, DeMar DeRozan, Kyle Lowry
Maintaining a relationship with Lowry since their time as teammates, DeRozan has continued to speak highly of his former point guard. Sharing an Instagram story post on Friday, DeRozan posted a picture of he and Lowry working out together. 

Reuniting for an NBA offseason workout, the two Raptors legends look to still have a strong relationship. 

Lowry re-signed with the Philadelphia 76ers this offseason and will likely play off their bench next year as a backup point guard to Tyrese Maxey. As for DeRozan, he will be heavily featured in Sacramento’s offensive attack as they look to make a push in the Western Conference.

