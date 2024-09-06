DeMar DeRozan Reunites With Toronto Raptors Star Teammate
Six-time NBA All-Star DeMar DeRozan was traded from the Chicago Bulls to the Sacramento Kings earlier this offseason. It was a sign and trade deal that landed DeRozan in the Western Conference, ending his three-year run in Chicago.
Prior to his time with the Bulls, DeRozan spent three seasons with the San Antonio Spurs. This came after a nine-year run with the Toronto Raptors where DeRozan became a legend in Canada.
Beloved by the Raptors fanbase, DeRozan and his co-star Kyle Lowry helped define an era of basketball in Toronto. While that duo was unable to get over the hump together, Lowry won a championship in 2019 after Kawhi Leonard arrived from San Antonio in the DeRozan deal.
Maintaining a relationship with Lowry since their time as teammates, DeRozan has continued to speak highly of his former point guard. Sharing an Instagram story post on Friday, DeRozan posted a picture of he and Lowry working out together.
Reuniting for an NBA offseason workout, the two Raptors legends look to still have a strong relationship.
Lowry re-signed with the Philadelphia 76ers this offseason and will likely play off their bench next year as a backup point guard to Tyrese Maxey. As for DeRozan, he will be heavily featured in Sacramento’s offensive attack as they look to make a push in the Western Conference.
