DeMar DeRozan's Strong Zach LaVine Statement
Flashback to the 2021-22 season: the Chicago Bulls roster featured a big three of Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, and Nikola Vucevic. They'd go on to win 46 games, which was good enough to finish as the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference, but would lose in the first round to the Milwaukee Bucks.
Flash forward to this season, and that was the last time the Bulls made the playoffs as the big three is no longer. DeMar DeRozan left for the Sacramento Kings this past offseason and Zach LaVine joined DeRozan via trade before the deadline. Now reunited in California, where both players played college basketball, they'll have their eyes set on bringing the Kings back to the playoffs. In a session with the media last week, DeRozan spoke about LaVine and how highly he views the guard.
"I feel like he’s very under-appreciated," DeRozan shared. "…The talent that he has, it’s unmatched. Like I’ve said before, he’s one of the most talented players that I’ve ever played with.”
During their three seasons together in the Windy City, LaVine averaged 23.9 points and shot 37.7% from behind the arc, averages LaVine hopes to return to after a rocky start with Sacramento.
“Everything he’s able to do is incredible and I think people are gonna get a chance to see it," DeRozan added when talking about his three-point abilities.
Without LaVine, Chicago can prioritize their youth with players like Matas Buzelis and better improve their draft positioning as a result.
