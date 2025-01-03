Derrick Rose Reveals One Desire From Chicago Bulls
Ahead of the Chicago Bulls celebrating "Derrick Rose Night" against the New York Knicks on Friday, the 2011 NBA MVP has returned to the city where he made his mark.
Rose meant everything to the city of Chicago for nearly a decade. Between getting drafted second overall in 2008, winning Rookie of the Year, being crowned the youngest NBA MVP in history, and taking the franchise to their first Eastern Conference Finals appearance since Michael Jordan retired, Rose cemented himself as a Bulls legend.
Rose returning to Chicago has been a huge deal since retiring last year, and now the former Bulls point guard has higher hopes from the organization. When talking to ESPN's Shams Charania, Rose revealed that he wants his jersey in the rafters of the United Center.
"The way people have been creating statues, no I do not want a statue," Rose admits. "And the jersey being retired, I would love that. That would be my way of getting close to the 'Top 75,' and I'm only saying that because it relates to the MVP thing, where it's only a small group that got that trophy back there."
The Bulls have a very small number of jerseys retired, including Jerry Sloan, Bill Russell, Bob Love, Michael Jordan, and Scottie Pippen, so adding Rose to that mix is a steep ask. Rose is the only Bull besides MJ to win an NBA MVP award, putting him in that conversation with the argued Greatest of All Time.
Of course, Rose had horrible injury luck while on his way to greatness, and will always be one of the biggest "what if?" stories in basketball. His short-lived prime was incredible, and just looking at the legacy he left behind in Chicago could be enough to have his number in the rafters.
