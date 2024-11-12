Donovan Mitchell's Insane Layup in Bulls-Cavaliers Goes Viral
Donovan Mitchell took home the 2018 NBA Dunk Contest trophy in his rookie year but has cemented himself as much more than a highlight slammer. Mitchell has taken himself into the conversation for the best shooting guard in the NBA with five consecutive All-Star appearances, doing much more than dunking.
Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers traveled to face the Chicago Bulls on Monday, where the star guard has put on a show. Mitchell dropped 25 first-half points, on top of one of the best layups anyone will see this season.
Midway through the second quarter, Mitchell pulled out a 360-degree layup, spinning right around Bulls' Julian Philips for the acrobatic finish. The insane layup has gone viral across social media, with many major outlets posting the highlight out of Chicago.
Via ClutchPoints: "Donovan Mitchell hits the 360 layup with EASE"
Via ESPN Cleveland: "DONOVAN MITCHELL ARE YOU SERIOUS"
Via Hoop Central: "DONOVAN MITCHELL 360 LAYUP"
Via NBA: "MITCHELL SPIN AND SCORE! Spida turns on the spin cycle for 22 in the first half"
Via Bleacher Report: "DONNY WENT SPIDEY MODE FOR THE 360 BUCKET"
Mitchell is giving the Bulls all kinds of fits throughout the first half, dropping the second-most first-half points of any NBA player this season. Mitchell is doing all he can to get the Cavs to 12-0 on the year, while the Bulls are desperately trying to get their second straight win after losing four consecutively.
