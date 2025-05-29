ESPN Star Calls For Kevin Durant, Anthony Edwards Pairing
The Minnesota Timberwolves' season ended on Wednesday night, as the Oklahoma City Thunder defeated them in five games to advance to the NBA Finals. Even though the Timberwolves were able to take down NBA legends like LeBron James and Steph Curry along the way, the Thunder proved to be too much with their young stars and plethora of defenders.
While the Thunder will be focusing on capturing their first NBA title since moving to Oklahoma City, the Timberwolves will look toward an offseason that is expected to see a lot of change with several free agents. However, ESPN star and ex-Chicago Bulls star Jay Williams believes Minnesota should be targeting a top star to add alongside Anthony Edwards.
Appearing on ESPN's Get Up, ex-Bulls guard Jay Williams called for the Timberwolves to strike a deal for Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant. "Pairing him with maybe Kevin Durant may be one of the best things...that would increase his basketball IQ drastically," Williams pitched.
For the Timberwolves to strike a deal for Durant, it would likely require them to part ways with either Julius Randle or Jaden McDaniels in the deal. Furthermore, Durant is set to make $54 million next season, a large financial investment for Minnesota if they want to take that swing.
However, Durant and Edwards played alongside one another in the Olympics, growing a relationship there. But with the offseason expected to be wild, who knows who ends up being the team that lands the former MVP.
