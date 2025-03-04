Evan Mobley's Status for Cavaliers vs Bulls
Riding a ten-game win streak, the Cleveland Cavaliers travel to face the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday. The Bulls have lost eight of their last ten games and are tracking to be shorthanded on Tuesday, making Cleveland's advantage even greater.
The Cavaliers are the best team in the NBA this season with a 50-10 record and were rewarded with three All-Star nods: Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, and Evan Mobley. The Bulls might catch a break on Tuesday, though, as the Cavaliers will be playing without one of their stars.
The Cavaliers have ruled out Evan Mobley for Tuesday's game due to rest.
Mobley is set to miss his seventh game of the season as the Cavaliers are seemingly granting him a night off against a struggling Bulls team. Mobley could be on his way to winning NBA Defensive Player of the Year this season and certainly does not need to risk an injury or overwork himself in Chicago on Tuesday.
The 23-year-old forward is averaging 18.6 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks per game this season while shooting 56.7% from the field. Mobley is arguably the most important player for the Cavaliers as they hunt for an NBA Finals appearance, especially as the 6-foot-11 big man sharpens his offensive game.
The Bulls are already playing without starting center Nikola Vucevic and could be down a couple of other starters as well, likely giving the Cavaliers too easy of a path to a win on Tuesday night. Of course, the Bulls could pull off the upset at home, and Mobley's absence certainly brings that possibility to life.
