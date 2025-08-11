Ex-Bulls, Celtics Player Signs With Pistons
Unless you are a star player like Steph Curry or Jayson Tatum, rotational NBA players are typically on the move often throughout their careers. While being an NBA journeyman can be viewed as a negative at times, the reality is they're able to hang around in the league and continue to carve out a role for themselves on whatever team they end up on.
Furthermore, these journeymen-type NBA players can always end up staying put somewhere once they find a spot that best matches their fit. Take a look at three-time NBA Champion Shaun Livingston, who bounced from team to team before settling with the Golden State Warriors, becoming one of the most impactful role players of the 2010s.
Looking at the Detroit Pistons, a young and rising team in the Eastern Conference, it's clear they have a bright future with stars like Cade Cunningham, Jalen Duren, and Ausar Thompson. However, to take that next step, they need consistent role players, and they'll hope that's what they're getting in their recent signing.
According to ESPN's Shams Charania, ex-Chicago Bulls and Boston Celtics forward Javonte Green is finalizing a one-year deal with the Detroit Pistons. Green had a four-year stint with the Bulls from 2021 to 2024, but is now looking to find his next home in the NBA.
The Pistons, who pushed the New York Knicks to six games in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs, should look to improve next season with a healthy Jaden Ivey, as well as offseason additions in Duncan Robinson and Caris LeVert. But what could they be getting from Green?
Javonte Green's NBA Career To This Point
Green's best season came with the Bulls in the 2021-22 campaign, where he appeared in 65 games and made 45 starts. In those 45 starts, he averaged 7.8 points and 4.7 rebounds, while shooting an efficient 53.1% from the field and 62.1% TS.
Green began his career with the Celtics, signing with them as an undrafted free agent in 2019 out of Radford. After his time with the Bulls, Green spent this past NBA season with both the New Orleans Pelicans and the Cleveland Cavaliers, being acquired by the Eastern Conference regular season champions on the buyout market.
While the Pistons do have some solid depth on the wings, there's never a problem in having too many caliber forwards in today's NBA. Whether that be an injury or winning a battle in training camp that presents the opportunity, the Pistons will hope they can get the most out of Green on the one-year deal.
Related Articles
NBA Fans React to Alex Caruso's Big Personal Life News
Multiple Eastern Conference Teams Interested in Josh Giddey: Report
Steve Kerr Reveals Similarities Between Steph Curry, Michael Jordan