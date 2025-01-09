Ex-Bulls Star Makes LeBron James Statement That Goes Viral
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is still playing at a high level in his 22nd NBA season. Prior to joining Los Angeles in 2018, James had two stints with the Cleveland Cavaliers and one with the Miami Heat.
James’ time in the Eastern Conference included a lot of great battles with some tough teams in both the regular season and postseason. In the early 2010s, James had some great matchups with the Chicago Bulls.
On a recent episode of Tidal League's Out The Mud podcast, former Bulls star Joakim Noah made a statement on James that went viral on social media.
"(LeBron) was obviously the best player in the NBA," Noah said of James. "But he was arrogant... I let it be known that I wasn't feeling none of this s--t."
This post on X tallied over 475,000 views, and the quote from Noah was shared by other big pages as well.
Those Bulls-Heat battles were fun to watch in the early 2010s, as Chicago had Derrick Rose, Noah, and other exciting players for a stretch of seasons. Noah made three All-Defensive teams in his NBA career, and won Defensive Player of the Year in 2014.
Some forget how good Noah was at his peak, as the former Bulls star finished fourth in MVP voting in 2014 behind Kevin Durant, LeBron James, and Blake Griffin.
