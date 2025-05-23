Ex-Knicks Guard Blasts Michael Jordan
The Chicago Bulls and New York Knicks battled often in the regular season and the playoffs throughout Michael Jordan's career. The two teams met six times in the playoffs between 1989 and 1996, with the Bulls winning five of those series.
The rivalry always got chippy, with tough defense, trash-talk, and two seven-game series. Jordan went on to win all six of the NBA Finals he and the Bulls appeared in, while the Knicks have not won a championship since 1973.
One of the players that Jordan went up against at the end of the Knicks-Bulls rivalry was Chris Childs, who played for New York from 1996 to 2001. Jordan retired after the 1998 season, but the two got into it multiple times.
Infamously, there was a near-fight with him on the court, and now Childs had some interesting comments regarding Jordan from their time facing each other.
“And what people don’t understand is Michael was one of the dirtiest players who ever played the game… He would cheap-shot you and then look at the ref for help," Childs said in a recent interview with Scoop B.
Childs did, however, go on to explain that, "I played golf with Michael when I retired...When I was living in Miami, we played golf together. But one thing that I have never strayed away from is speaking my mind and telling the truth.”
Over the years, the two have squashed the on-court beef, but looking back, many players have been outspoken about Jordan's mentality, so it is not surprising to hear from a player who had to guard Jordan many times.
Related Articles
Lonzo Ball Sends Heartfelt Message to Chicago Bulls
NBA Trade Idea Exchanges Jonathan Kuminga For 2x All-Star
Ex-Bulls, Lakers Guard Reacts to Controversial Decision in Celtics-Knicks