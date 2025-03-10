Ex-NBA Guard Patrick Beverley Clarifies Infamous Moment in Lakers-Celtics
On January 28, 2023, former Lakers and Bulls guard Patrick Beverley had one of the most hilarious moments in modern NBA history.
The Los Angeles Lakers and Lebron James were distraught that they didn't get a foul call to win the game on a layup attempt against the Boston Celtics. LeBron was irate, running through the arena in a very intense tantrum; it was one of the biggest tantrums LeBron has thrown in a game.
Very shortly after, Beverley somehow found a camera to show footage of the foul to the referees. Almost immediately, the referees gave Beverley a technical foul for bringing them a camera. It was arguably the funniest moment in modern NBA history.
Now, over two years later, Beverley finally revealed just how he found a camera in the now infamous moment. Beverley told the story in a live sessions of his Pat Bev Podcast.
"Foul. No call. Lady from the Lakers go, mind you the lady from the Lakers go, 'Hey, Pat, check this out.' Mid game. I take camera, 'Ref, check this out. Bro, you were wrong, bro. You're a f*****g liar. You were wrong. That's a foul.' That's where I got the camera from. I think they kind of set it up for that," Beverley said.
The Boston Celtics ultimately ended up defeating the Los Angeles Lakers in overtime with a final score 125-121 that game. While fans may remember that moment as hilarious, Lakers fans and LeBron James may say otherwise.
