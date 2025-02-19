Ex-NBA Guard Patrick Beverley Defends Controversial LeBron James Decision
LeBron James shocked the NBA world over the weekend when he dropped out of the NBA All-Star game due to an injury just a few hours before tipoff.
It was a decision that sparked outrage from the majority of NBA fans, but one where he also gained sympathy from others - including Patrick Beverley.
On social media, Beverley defended LeBron's decision to drop out in the final hours before the All-Star game. In Beverley's eyes, if Lebron announced that he wasn't going to play earlier, then it would have caused people to not watch the game.
"yea i totally disagree. i understand your point, however if he announces he won’t play no one would watch it," Beverley said. "with ratings down he was just trying to protect the game and look our for fans. if anyone hears Lebron not playing it’s some fans out there that wouldn’t even turn the game on. more on @PatBevPod"
On one end, what Beverley says makes sense in terms of protecting the game. On the other end, what LeBron did was still incredibly disrespectful to players like Norman Powell and Domantas Sabonis who could have played in the game - something Beverley should have known when he saw a former teammate in Lou Williams get snubbed in 2018.
While LeBron's decision sparked a ton of outrage, it's time to move past it and get ready for the second half of the NBA season. Hopefully, the disrespect is something that will fuel players like Norman Powell for that second half.
