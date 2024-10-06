Bulls News

Ex-NBA Guard Patrick Beverley Reacts to Massive New York Knicks Trade

The New York Knicks made a massive trade to acquire Karl-Anthony Towns.

Philadelphia 76ers guard Patrick Beverley (22) reacts after a foul call during the fourth quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Wells Fargo Center.
Philadelphia 76ers guard Patrick Beverley (22) reacts after a foul call during the fourth quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Wells Fargo Center. / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
The New York Knicks recently finalized a blockbuster trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves to land four-time NBA All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns. One of the best big men in the game, Towns projects to fit well in New York.

Spending nine seasons in Minnesota, Towns appeared in 573 games where he averaged 22.9 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 3.2 assists. This production earned Towns four All-Star appearances and two All-NBA selections.

The NBA world has been reacting to this massive trade since it went down. It projects to have a strong impact on both conferences, as the Knicks are now even more formidable in the East, while Minnesota brings a much different look to the West.

During a recent episode of his Pat Bev Podcast, former NBA guard Patrick Beverley reacted to the trade.

“Helps the Knicks,” Beverley said. “It’s something about KAT when he plays other fives he always shows up. And he shoot 43 (percent) from the top of the key from three. All that penetration and kicking that Brunson doing, all that defense and transition, and you got KAT coming back as a trailer. I like it for the Knicks.”

Beverley said he does not like the move for Minnesota.

“I don’t think you can replace Karl-Anthony Towns,” Beverley said. “That’s all I’m saying.”

Karl-Anthony Towns and Patrick Beverley
Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) and guard Patrick Beverley (22) before a game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Beverley recently joined Hapoel Tel Aviv in Israel after 12 NBA seasons. The three-time All-Defensive guard played for the Houston Rockets, LA Clippers, Timberwolves, Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Lakers, Milwaukee Bucks, and his hometown Chicago Bulls.

Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

