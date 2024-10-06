Ex-NBA Guard Patrick Beverley Reacts to Massive New York Knicks Trade
The New York Knicks recently finalized a blockbuster trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves to land four-time NBA All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns. One of the best big men in the game, Towns projects to fit well in New York.
Spending nine seasons in Minnesota, Towns appeared in 573 games where he averaged 22.9 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 3.2 assists. This production earned Towns four All-Star appearances and two All-NBA selections.
The NBA world has been reacting to this massive trade since it went down. It projects to have a strong impact on both conferences, as the Knicks are now even more formidable in the East, while Minnesota brings a much different look to the West.
During a recent episode of his Pat Bev Podcast, former NBA guard Patrick Beverley reacted to the trade.
“Helps the Knicks,” Beverley said. “It’s something about KAT when he plays other fives he always shows up. And he shoot 43 (percent) from the top of the key from three. All that penetration and kicking that Brunson doing, all that defense and transition, and you got KAT coming back as a trailer. I like it for the Knicks.”
Beverley said he does not like the move for Minnesota.
“I don’t think you can replace Karl-Anthony Towns,” Beverley said. “That’s all I’m saying.”
Beverley recently joined Hapoel Tel Aviv in Israel after 12 NBA seasons. The three-time All-Defensive guard played for the Houston Rockets, LA Clippers, Timberwolves, Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Lakers, Milwaukee Bucks, and his hometown Chicago Bulls.
