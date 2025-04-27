Ex-NBA Guard Patrick Beverley Reacts to Wild Lakers-Timberwolves Finish
The Minnesota Timberwolves and Los Angeles Lakers continued their exciting first-round series this afternoon, with the Timberwolves coming out on top in Game 4, 116-113. The game came down to the last shot, with the Lakers ultimately missing the tying three.
One of the most controversial plays of the game involved two of the best players on the floor, LeBron James and Anthony Edwards. After Edwards caught the ball on a cut to the basket, James came down on his hands and knocked the ball out of bounds.
The referees reviewed the play and determined that it was not a clean swipe on the ball, resulting in a foul on James. Edwards then proceeded to knock down both free throws to put Minnesota up three points.
Former Chicago Bulls guard Patrick Beverley took to X to talk about the call on James. Beverley is also a former teammate of both James and Edwards. He asked if the right call was made while many were arguing it on social media.
Via Patrick Beverley: "Wolves Vs Laker game was that a foul on Bron Bron?"
The review confirmed the foul, and Beverley then replied to one fan, agreeing with the call. At first, many were saying that James stripped Edwards of the ball, hitting off the Timberwolves star's leg to give the Lakers the ball. Referees can review plays for a foul even when one isn't called.
Via Patrick Beverley: "yep foul. good call"
The Lakers now head back to Los Angeles down 3-1 in the series. The Timberwolves are on the brink of a major upset, defeating one of the best teams in the league. It would be a significant series win, as Edwards and company would defeat James and Luka Doncic, one of the best duos the game has ever seen.
