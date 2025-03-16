Ex-NBA Guard Patrick Beverley's Strong Caitlin Clark Statement
The women's basketball landscape has completely shifted over the past couple of years, largely due to the growing popularity that Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark brings to the game.
After becoming the NCAA's all-time leading scorer in men's and women's basketball, Clark was drafted first overall by the Fever in 2024 and immediately became the WNBA's biggest star. In her rookie year, Clark averaged 19.2 points 8.4 assists, and 5.7 rebounds per game, earning an All-Star nod and finishing fourth in MVP voting.
Clark has quickly cemented herself as one of basketball's top shooters with her absurd range and has been recognized for her greatness by basketball icons around the world.
Former NBA guard Patrick Beverley, who played for the Rockets, Clippers, Bulls, Lakers, and more, told a story about how he worked out across from Clark and had high praise for the Fever superstar.
"I'm on one side [of the court] working out and Caitlin Clark is on the other side," Beverley said. "She can shoot the s**t out of it. She can shoot the s**t out of the ball... I'm looking at her shoot it, and she's one of those shooters where it's like 'Damn bro, why'd you throw that pass bad? Give me the ball to my chest.' I'm like, 'Oh. She's a gangster also.'"
Clark has proven to the world that she is one of the best shooters across men's and women's basketball that anybody has ever seen and continues to show it at the next level. Beverley's high praise for Clark is warranted, especially as he watched a young great like her work out in person.
