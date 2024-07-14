Bulls News

Five-Year NBA Veteran Reportedly Signs With New Team

This former Chicago Bulls, New York Knicks, and Orlando Magic guard has joined a new team

Mar 19, 2018; New York, NY, USA; Chicago Bulls point guard Jerian Grant (2) drives to the basket against New York Knicks center Kyle O'Quinn (9) and New York Knicks power forward Isaiah Hicks (4) during the fourth quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports / Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
While most of the basketball focus this summer will be on NBA free agency and the Paris Olympics, this is also a busy transaction period for other professional leagues. There is a lot of high-level basketball talent outside of the NBA, as many international professional leagues sign former NBA players.

In a recent post on X from seven-time European Champions Panathinaikos BC (h/t HoopsHype), it was revealed that former Chicago Bulls guard Jerian Grant had signed a contract with the team for this upcoming season.

"I really feel like I’ve found a home here, with these fans, coaches and teammates," Grant said, per the team.

Playing five years in the NBA, Grant spent time with the Chicago Bulls, New York Knicks, Orlando Magic, and Washington Wizards. Most of Grant's career came in Chicago where he appeared in 137 games across two seasons, averaging 7.2 points per game.

The new Panathinaikos BC guard is the brother of Portland Trail Blazers star Jerami Grant.

Grant last played in the NBA during the 2019-20 season, appearing in six games for the Wizards. Prior to his time in the NBA, Grant starred for Notre Dame where he played five seasons, averaging 14.5 points per game.

Still just 31 years old, Grant should have multiple years of basketball left in him, with the next set to come with Panathinaikos BC.

