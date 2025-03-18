Former Chicago Bulls Player Signs With New NBA Team
After Sacramento Kings star big man Domantas Sabonis went down with another injury in their win over the Memphis Grizzlies, the team did not waste any time adding extra frontcourt depth.
The Kings have reached into their G League pocket to sign forward Terry Taylor to a 10-day contract, per ESPN's Shams Charania.
"The Sacramento Kings are signing forward Terry Taylor to a 10-day contract out of their NBA G League affiliate Stockton, his agent Darrell Comer tells ESPN. Taylor has averaged 17.5 points, 8.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists for Stockton," Charania reports.
Taylor has spent the season with Sacramento's G League affiliate, the Stockton Kings, averaging 17.6 points, 8.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.2 blocks through 28 games while shooting 46.2% from the field and 39.9% from beyond the arc.
Before heading to Stockton, Taylor spent the 2023-24 season with the Chicago Bulls. Through 36 appearances in Chicago, Taylor averaged 1.5 points and 1.2 rebounds per game while shooting 51.3% from the field.
Taylor could certainly earn some opportunity during his ten days in Sacramento, especially since the Kings' frontcourt depth has not been a strong suit with Sabonis sidelined. Taylor has not played in an NBA game since April 1 with the Bulls, but his strong play in the G League has certainly earned him a spot on the Kings roster.
Despite being an undersized big man at 6-foot-5, Taylor will likely prove himself and make an impact in Sacramento.
