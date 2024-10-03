Former NBA Lottery Pick Signs With Chicago Bulls
The Chicago Bulls waived rookie Marcus Domask yesterday, but have added a new player in his place. According to Michael Scotto from Hoopshype and Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic, the Chicago Bulls have agreed to an Exhibit 10 deal with guard Josh Primo.
Primo is expected to join the Windy City Bulls as he still rehabs from a lower leg injury. Last season, Primo was a member of the LA Clippers where he only played two games and averaged 1.0 points on 5 minutes a game. Prior to that, Primo spent two seasons with the San Antonio Spurs, where he was picked 12th overall in the 2021 draft.
As a rookie on the Spurs, Primo showed promise, averaging 5.8 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.6 assists on 37/31/75 shooting from the field. On October 28, 2022, Primo was waived by the Spurs for allegedly exposing himself to several women. In November, the Spurs' sports psychologist filed a lawsuit against both Josh Primo and the team.
In all likelihood, it's hard to see how Josh Primo would earn meaningful minutes on the Chicago Bulls unless the team were to become decimated by injuries. Considering he only barely played two games on the LA Clippers last season, one could see the same thing happening with the Chicago Bulls this season. Regardless, it seems like teams still haven't given up on his potential.
