Former Toronto Raptors Player to Sign With Chicago Bulls
Since the start of training camp, the Chicago Bulls have signed and released a few guards in hopes of finding the right one. It looks like the Bulls have made their newest acquisition in hopes of achieving that mission.
According to a report from Michael Scotto of Hoopshype, Javon Freeman-Liberty plans on signing with the Chicago Bulls after opting out of his deal in Turkey. Freeman-Liberty is a 6 ft 4 in guard who played with the Toronto Raptors last season.
As a member of the Raptors, Freeman-Liberty averaged 7.0 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.8 assists on 44/24/92 shooting from the field. In the season before during 2022-23, he was a member of the Windy City Bulls. Signing with the Chicago Bulls would essentially be a return for Javon Freeman-Liberty.
On March 1, 2024, the Toronto Raptors converted Freeman-Liberty's two-way contract into a multi-year NBA contract with the team. He posted a career-high of 20 points on April 9, 2024, against the Indiana Pacers. Unfortunately, he was then waived by the Raptors on July 22, 2024.
In terms of college accolades, Javon Freeman-Liberty was First-team All-MVC in 2020, Second-team All-Big East in 2022, 2x MVC All-Defensive Team in 2019 and 2020, and MVC Most-Improved Team in 2020.
Javon Freeman-Liberty has been hoping for an NBA return, hopefully, this stint with the Chicago Bulls is that gateway for him.
Related Articles
Steph Curry Joins LeBron James and Michael Jordan on Historic List After Olympics
Lonzo Ball Reveals Draymond Green's Trash Talk Message to Him
Chicago Bulls Guard's Honest Quote on DeMar DeRozan After Kings Trade