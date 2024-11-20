Bulls News

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Injury Status for Bulls-Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks have released their injury report against the Chicago Bulls.

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) looks on during the second quarter against the Houston Rockets at Fiserv Forum.
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) looks on during the second quarter against the Houston Rockets at Fiserv Forum. / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
The Milwaukee Bucks have been a tough team to understand so far this NBA season. Entering play on Wednesday, the Bucks are just 5-9 on the year. This poor record is even stranger when considering Giannis Antetokounmpo has played 13 games, and Damian Lillard has played 11 games.

Defeating the Houston Rockets by one point on Monday, the Bucks are looking to make it consecutive wins when they host the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday. Amid a rebuild, the Bulls do not have as much talent as they have had in recent years, but they are still a competitive group that has six wins on the season.

The Bucks have released their injury report for this game, and Antetokounmpo is being listed as probable with right patella tendinopathy.

As previously mentioned, Antetokounmpo has played 13 of Milwaukee’s 14 games to begin this season. The eight-time NBA All-Star is putting up incredible numbers, averaging 31.4 points, 12.4 rebounds, and 5.9 assists.

It will be a real challenge for Chicago to slow down Antetokounmpo, especially with starting forward Patrick Williams sidelined due to left foot soreness. Chicago won its last game, defeating the Detroit Pistons, but this will be a much bigger challenge - even with Milwaukee’s poor record.

The Bucks and Bulls will begin play at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday evening at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

