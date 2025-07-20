Golden State Warriors Eyeing Big Trade With Bulls: Report
The Jonathan Kuminga situation with the Golden State Warriors is becoming increasingly complicated as the offseason progresses, with both sides in a stalemate.
Kuminga is a polarizing player, primarily due to his limited playing time and opportunities, but there is no denying his physical traits. In only 47 games played in the 2024-2025 season, he averaged 15.3 points per game on only 45.4 percent and 30.5 percent from three-point range.
In the playoffs, Kuminga's scoring average remained the same at 15.3 points per game. However, without Stephen Curry for the entirety of the 2025 Conference Semifinals, he scored over 20 points per game in the last three, including a 30-point game in Game 3.
Performances like Kuminga's in the Conference Semifinals in an expanded role are what make him interesting as a sign-and-trade candidate, especially on the Chicago Bulls side.
A new report by ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel revealed an update on the Kuminga situation and a player that the Warriors could covet from Chicago.
"Kuminga’s camp want a big deal in the $30M+ range and don’t want to be back with Warriors. Golden State wants a small deal in $20M range where they can flip him because there’s no market. Dubs still holding out that a S&T with Bulls can happen. Ayo Dosunmu is a good player," Siegel wrote.
A trade involving Jonathan Kuminga and Ayo Dosunmu would be complicated under the new Collective Bargaining Agreement. Kuminga is a restricted free agent, and if he is seeking an annual salary of $25 to $30 million, his outgoing salary for a sign-and-trade would need to be 50 percent of his new average annual value.
So, if a new deal is $25 million, his outgoing salary for matching in a trade would be $12.5 million. This is due to the "Base Year Compensation" rule, which hinders the Warriors' ability to recoup salary. A mock trade for Dosunmu, who is a switchable wing defender and solid role player would look something like:
Warriors Receive: Ayo Dosunmu ($7,518,518), Julian Phillips ($2,221,677)
Bulls Receive: Jonathan Kuminga (who would be signed to a new 4-year, $100M contract, with a first-year salary of $22.5M, making his outgoing salary for matching purposes $11.25 million due to the Base Year Compensation rule)
A trade involving Dosunmu and Kuminga would benefit both sides, as the Bulls would acquire a young, athletic wing prospect, and the Warriors would gain two young wing assets in Dosunmu and Phillips to enhance their depth.
Related Articles
NBA Fans React To Yuki Kawamura's Major Bulls Contract News
Breaking: Chicago Bulls Sign Fan Favorite Yuki Kawamura