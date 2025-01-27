Injury Report: Chicago Bulls vs Denver Nuggets
The Chicago Bulls are hosting the reigning MVP, Nikola Jokic, and the Denver Nuggets on Monday night.
This will be the first of two meetings between these teams this season. BThe Nuggets did sweep the season series against the Bulls last year, but the Bulls will be looking for retribution for dropping their last two games and getting back in the win column.
The Bulls are relatively healthy for today's contest with the usual cast of characters listed on the report: Torrey Craig, E.J. Liddell, Emanuel Miller, Adama Sanogo, and Coby White.
Torrey Craig is out with a right ankle sprain, E.J. Liddell is out due to his two-way G League contract, Emanuel Miller is out due to his two-way contract, Adama Sanogo is out due to his two-way contract, and Coby White is out due to a right ankle bone bruise. Zach LaVine, Josh Giddey, and Nikola Vucevic are all listed as available.
The Nuggets are also looking healthy with four players listed on the report: Trey Alexander, Vlatko Cancar, DaRon Holmes II, and Spencer Jones.
Trey Alexander is out due to his two-way contract, Vlatko Cancar is out due to rehab of his left knee from surgery, DaRon Holmes II is out with right Achilles tendon repair, and Spencer Jones is out due to his two-way contract. Nikola Jokic is listed as available.
The Chicago Bulls and Denver Nuggets will face off tonight at 8:00 p.m. EST.
