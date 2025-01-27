Bulls News

Injury Report: Chicago Bulls vs Denver Nuggets

There are a combined nine players listed on the Chicago Bulls vs Denver Nuggets report

Farbod Esnaashari

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) defends on Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) in the second quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) defends on Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) in the second quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Chicago Bulls are hosting the reigning MVP, Nikola Jokic, and the Denver Nuggets on Monday night.

This will be the first of two meetings between these teams this season. BThe Nuggets did sweep the season series against the Bulls last year, but the Bulls will be looking for retribution for dropping their last two games and getting back in the win column.

The Bulls are relatively healthy for today's contest with the usual cast of characters listed on the report: Torrey Craig, E.J. Liddell, Emanuel Miller, Adama Sanogo, and Coby White.

Torrey Craig and Coby White of the Bulls
Chicago Bulls guard Coby White (0) celebrates his dunk with forward Torrey Craig (13) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images

Torrey Craig is out with a right ankle sprain, E.J. Liddell is out due to his two-way G League contract, Emanuel Miller is out due to his two-way contract, Adama Sanogo is out due to his two-way contract, and Coby White is out due to a right ankle bone bruise. Zach LaVine, Josh Giddey, and Nikola Vucevic are all listed as available.

The Nuggets are also looking healthy with four players listed on the report: Trey Alexander, Vlatko Cancar, DaRon Holmes II, and Spencer Jones.

Vlatko Cancar of the Nuggets
Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) and forward Vlatko Cancar (31) react during the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Trey Alexander is out due to his two-way contract, Vlatko Cancar is out due to rehab of his left knee from surgery, DaRon Holmes II is out with right Achilles tendon repair, and Spencer Jones is out due to his two-way contract. Nikola Jokic is listed as available.

The Chicago Bulls and Denver Nuggets will face off tonight at 8:00 p.m. EST.

Related Articles

NBA Fans React to New Chicago Bulls Trade Report

Anthony Edwards Makes NBA History in Timberwolves-Bulls

14-Year NBA Veteran, Ex-Bulls Player Announces Retirement

Published
Farbod Esnaashari
FARBOD ESNAASHARI

12-year NBA veteran that's covered the league on Sports Illustrated, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and ESPN

Home/News